Opinion & Analysis Banning polythene bags use long overdue

Plastic bags are an eyesore, largely because they are not biodegradable. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Environment secretary Judi Wakhungu recently issued a gazette notice banning the use, manufacture and importation of plastic bags for both commercial and household use with effect from August this year. The decision has elicited heated debate with environmentalists hailing the decision and businesses complaining about it.

Banning the use, manufacture and importation of plastic bags has been on the cards for a long period in the country.

In East Africa, Rwanda is the country leading in elimination of plastic bags. A few years ago, in an international flight to Nairobi, we got into debate with a former minister for Environment who had actually issued a similar ban notice as that of Kenya. She informed me that whenever planes were flying into Kigali International Airport, the hostesses would announce to passengers that carrying plastic bags into the country was illegal.

It is important to discuss the context of the ban. Plastic bags are an eyesore, largely because they are not biodegradable and consequently have negative effects on the environment, affecting fish, blocking drainages, amongst other deleterious effects. In efforts to deal with these negative effects, countries either ban the use of such bags completely or regulate their use.

The debate raises several issues though. The ban is effective six months from the date it was promulgated. No reasons are evident from the gazette notice. However, one has to assume that there must be good reasons. One that easily comes to mind is sufficient time for companies and individuals to finish whatever stock of plastic bags that they have.

The need to ensure that we live in a clean and safe environment is fully accepted. However, how to achieve this is subject to contestations world over. Providing a balance that allows various development activities to be undertaken while maintaining the quality of the environment is at the heart of laws and policies on environmental management and sustainable development.

One key principle for environmental management relevant to trying to get a solution to the debate on the plastic ban is the polluter pays principle. It requires that whoever is responsible for polluting the environment should take responsibility for cleaning up. Unfortunately, there has not been an application of this principle to a sufficient level to enable the country properly dispose of or eliminate plastic bags from the environment.

As the ban moves towards the implementation stage, it is necessary that there is adequate education to enable citizens to fully embrace and implement its prerequisites. Full implementation will only be possible when citizens appreciate that there are alternatives to plastic bags.

In the longer run we have to find ways of ensuring the process of managing the environment has to focus on incentives and not just punitive measures only. Applied to the current context how do we encourage companies to start using containers for wrapping and carrying products that are degradable and thus friendly to the environment?

Kenya’s environmental laws have provisions on incentives. Unfortunately, the implementation of the provisions has been minimal. The consequences are a penal approach much more than an incentive-based system. It is important that the six-month period has to be used to design effective incentive-based systems that will encourage the private sector to help ensure that the desire of the ban is realised.

Unless this happens then we will have grumbling from the business community and the process of implementing the ban will be wrought with challenges. Effective management of the environment requires the collaboration of all actors in the society. Strategies must, consequently be put in place to ensure collaborative action. This is the only way that the desire for ensuring that we have a clean environment is actualised.