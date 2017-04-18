Opinion & Analysis Blend of ideas, culture fuels innovation

The Medici Effect is a term used to describe a phenomenon that sparked one of the most creative epochs in human history.

It was triggered by the Medicis, a wealthy Florentine family of bankers in the 1400s. They bankrolled sculptors, scientists, poets, philosophers, painters and architects resulting in a vibrant explosion of ideas and creativity known as the Renaissance.

We live in a world where organisations, businesses and companies are grappling with how to remain relevant in the face of disruptive ideas.

Yet, we can learn many lessons from the Medici phenomenon how the fusion of diverse opinion, ideas and disciplines can fuel significant shifts in human thinking. That’s precisely the crux of innovation.

Businesses have to foster a culture of innovation if they hope to navigate the conundrum of uncertainty wrought by disruption. It matters not what industry one is looking at.

M-Pesa was a telco product that disrupted Kenya’s banking. The concept of the “driverless” car was originally floated by Google.

Uber and Airbnb have up-ended the transport and hospitality industries. Innovation essentially entails asking the hard questions.

As management guru Peter Drucker put it, “the important and difficult job is never to find the right answers; it is to find the right question.”

At the heart of the new thinking on innovation is the notion that creative ideas do not necessarily have to come from the top rather from different and sometimes unexpected sources within the organisation.

Johansson argues this is only possible through discovering the right intersection of disciplines and cultures.