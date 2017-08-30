Opinion & Analysis Elections offered crucial lessons on our peculiar ways

A voter shows off his ink-marked finger on August 8, 2017. FILE PHOTO | NMG

I’ve been thinking back to my two-hour experience of queuing and voting at Westlands Primary School on August 8, and reflecting on what it said about us Kenyans.

I made my way into the school compound, looking for my station, No.10. There were about 15 in all, and a soldier directed me to mine. I’d brought a carefully selected book with me to occupy the time while I waited – Stephen Covey’s Smart Trust – and I also got chatting to the couple in front of me.

“How do people decide which MCA to vote for?” I asked them. “Vote for the woman,” the lady suggested… except it turned out there weren’t any. Progress was really slow, but the sun was out, the weather was really nice and the queue couldn’t have been more orderly.

One unfortunate lady, who had previously joined the wrong queue, now tried to come to the front of ours but was met with heavy resistance, in particular from a lady who became quite aggressive.

As the newcomer sulked her way to the back her response was unprintable. Meanwhile, an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official came out to explain that the reason we were moving so slowly was that those in the two voting booths were taking far too long to put their marks on the six forms, and so urged us to be quicker. Very reasonable.

Next I received a WhatsApp message from one of my groups informing us that senior citizens get priority.

But I would have felt badly imposing myself ahead of others who had been queuing for longer than me, and anyway when I asked one of the officials about it she told me there was no such thing.

Our progress slowed as one after another young women carrying babies sauntered past us and up to the front. Another young woman then slid by and I asked her if she was in the queue.

Hiding her face in a handkerchief she whimpered that she was unwell, thus justifying her queue jumping. Very irritating.

Now a pair of older men looking very sorry for themselves shuffled by, and again I asked what was going on. “We’re old,” one of them appealed.

“So am I,” I replied, asking him how old he was. “68,” he said, imagining this would be the clincher. “I’m 72,” I announced, and to my surprise this revelation sufficiently embarrassed him that he and his mate offered to get behind me.

As this was happening yet another young woman with a baby in her arms walked towards the front, but the IEBC official – who had observed my interchange with the two elders – requested her to go “after this young man” – that is. me!

Finally I entered to vote, before having one of my fingers stained with a blue marker such as former US Secretary of State John Kerry lightly led us to believe was also eventually used to prevent baby-recycling.

I felt good about having fulfilled my civic duty, and also about the smoothness of the operation. But I was left wondering about how to do a better job managing those who feel they don’t need to line up with the rest of us.

For many it is justified, but from my personal experience I got the sense that by no means for all who try to vote with “Business Class” privileges. Shouldn’t their cases be validated by an official as they enter?

More so in a country where the matatu (public service vehicle) culture of pushing in has been increasingly emulated by similarly uninhibited others.

At a post-poll meeting between the IEBC leaders and the private sector we suggested that to improve the voting process in 2022 they need to study “the customer experience”, to “follow the customer journey”.

Good news: the commissioners and others from whom we heard are fully attuned to learning from the 2017 polls, sharing with us their preliminary thoughts for improvements (like using touch screens in the booths rather than printed ballot papers) and giving us confidence in both their competence and their good intentions.