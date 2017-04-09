Opinion & Analysis Farm output drops test Kenya’s ‘smart subsidies’

Technology’s dominance of today’s world has made common use of the word “smart” to refer to just about every task executed with the help of machines or using the latest skills and knowledge.

Agriculture — one of the oldest economic activities — has not escaped this and is very much at home with smart seeds, smart harvesting and even smart storage of farm produce.

So it was not surprising when the industry coined the term “smart subsidies” in reference to agriculture input policies that seek to replace ineffective, market-distorting programmes with more targeted efforts that support healthy market growth.

Kenya has more recently joined the “smart subsidy” bandwagon, most notably with ambitious efforts to boost production of staple crops by making key agricultural inputs such as seed and fertiliser more affordable and accessible.

Yet, the analysis suggests Kenya’s fertiliser subsidies are not nearly as smart as they could be. There is increasing evidence as to why this is the case, including poor targeting of smallholders, market distortion negatively affecting the private sector, unsustainably large government expenditure and mismanagement leading to possible corruption.

The government’s fertiliser strategy has made headlines as production began at a new fertiliser plant in Eldoret that is intended to reduce reliance on imports. The government is also wielding subsidies to discount fertiliser costs and to stabilise market prices via bulk purchases.

As a result, fertiliser usage has now risen to about 50 kilos per hectare. While this is much lower than the global average of about 135 kilos, it is far higher than the 17.5 kilos average for sub-Saharan Africa.

But these subsidies might in fact not be that smart. As falling harvests make evidently clear, increased access to fertilisers is not translating into an increase in food production nor is it contributing to the ultimate goal of food security for our people.

One issue is that fertiliser sales are being subsidised in parts of the country where usage and availability were already high. The subsidy is therefore simply discounting the price for pre-existing customers.

This is a problem, because non-strategic subsidies means less money is available for other pertinent agriculture programmes, like soil health initiatives and extension services.

Many experts note that when soils are severely degraded, as they are in many parts of Kenya, it requires more than fertilisers to revive them.

Farmers need to adopt a range of practices, like mixing in organic matter and planting soil-nourishing legumes alongside maize.

In India, studies have found that delivering technical assistance to farmers in addition to other production-enhancing public investments, such as agricultural research, education and rural infrastructure, can be more effective than fertiliser subsidies alone.

That’s not to say fertilisers are inconsequential.

But adding a little more brainpower to Kenya’s “smart” approach could create room for investments in other production-enhancing interventions.

For example, perhaps moving from a paper to an electronic system for distributing and tracking farmer assistance could improve targeting of beneficiaries and seal leakages.

Such a system could take advantage of data amassed in the development of Kenya’s new identification card programme to ensure benefits are dispersed only to farmers who genuinely need them.

An electronic system can also assist in tracking supplies and purchases in real time, detecting any diversion of subsidised fertilisers from poor farmers to other buyers, which happened last year in Eldoret.

And what better place than Kenya, home of innovations like the M-Pesa mobile phone payment system, for bringing agriculture subsidies into the electronic age?

A smarter approach to agriculture subsidies would also give farmers more freedom of choice and decision-making. For example, in Zambia, the government is issuing farmers pre-paid debit cards that they can use for a wide range of inputs.

Some may buy fertilisers while others could choose to buy seeds, lime (for improving soil acidity), livestock feed, and aquaculture supplies.

The system also allows farmers to purchase supplies directly from their local agro-dealers, thus encouraging the growth and sustainability of commercial supplies for agriculture inputs.

Government officials need to build flexibility into their subsidy programmes for effectiveness. They should be prepared to provide targeted, short-term assistance, similar to how they have done with the Njaa Marufuku programme, to address areas of weakness that are impeding the flow of inputs to farmers, particularly close to the planting season.

Finally, smart subsidies need clear objectives to support a well-designed “exit strategy.”

It is similarly critical to establish the targets of smart subsidies — such as income, price or production threshold — that would trigger a reduction or elimination of a subsidy.

For instance, in the case of fertilisers, if prices fall and supplies increase, the government should be prepared to shift support to other areas of need.

Developing a more intelligent approach to agriculture subsidies is not a trivial matter for Kenya. The agriculture sector employs up to 75 per cent of the population, and our food security and economic prosperity depend on productive farms.

Meanwhile, climate change is beginning to ravage crop production. Drawing a new roadmap for smart agriculture subsidies will demonstrate that Kenya has a strong aptitude for achieving an agriculture renaissance.