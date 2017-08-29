Opinion & Analysis EDITORIAL: Financial scheme timely

Kenya stands to gain from peace and economic growth in arid and semi-arid arid areas. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The proposal to extend financial support to community projects in arid and semi-arid arid areas, as a way of countering cattle rustling and poaching in these regions, is prompt.

This submission by the Regional Centre on Small Arms arises from the understanding that the primary driver of these illegal activities is economic. The affected regions have for long suffered neglect for long in terms of development.

For residents, all economic activities in these areas are tied to livestock rearing. And while rustling may only be seen by an outsider as a crime or a persistent backward cultural practice, to many residents it is a legitimate activity.

Because the residents subsist on livestock-keeping, cattle raids can, for instance, be a cushion against the occasional drought, which can be devastating.

Opening up these areas by building roads, schools and other infrastructure can be a first step in curbing cattle rusting, as it opens the region for other economic activities.

More than that, the government can set up livestock insurance to cushion pastoralists from huge losses, which encourages them to take up arms to raid other communities and fight for pasture.