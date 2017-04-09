Opinion & Analysis
Flights warning welcomeSunday, April 9, 2017 15:18
The latest warning by the aviation regulator to helicopter operators that they risk losing their licences or a fine of up to Sh1 million for safety breaches is a welcome one.
As the August 8 General Election approaches fast, politicians have been traversing the country with reckless abandon as they seek to woo voters and intimidate their rivals.
The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has been forced to step in after operators started flouting the standard operating procedures. For example, some aircraft have been flying at night without authorisation.
The regulator now says that aircraft will not be allowed to have modified colours and banners. It is now common during political campaigns to see helicopters branded in political party colours and pictures of aspirants.
While it is acceptable that helicopters are a convenient way of moving from one area to another with ease, it is time some order was instilled in the sector.
There have been worrying incidents of individuals hanging on the helicopters as the aircraft takes off. The fact remains that the safety of those flying and those on the ground is paramount.
