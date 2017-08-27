advertisement
EDITORIAL: Give dialogue a chance

Sunday, August 27, 2017 21:50
By EDITORIAL
President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) launches a cancer treatment centre at the Kenyatta National Hospital on August 24, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE
With the recent General Election and disputed presidential poll result grabbing all the headlines, one could be forgiven for forgetting that nurses in public hospitals are still on strike.

As a result of their now 12-week-old strike, patients at these health institutions have suffered greatly.

We urge the health workers to ease their hard-line stance and come to the negotiating table.

It is time to end the protracted strike since it is only dialogue can offer a lasting solution.

The more than 25,000 nurses went on strike demanding the signing and implementation of their collective bargaining agreement.

We again urge public sector workers to find other ways of agitating for their rights that don’t punish innocent Kenyans who have nothing to do with their wars with their employers.

Innocent Kenyans have lost their lives in the current and recent strikes by health professionals yet these painful losses could have been avoided by sitting down on the negotiation table.

