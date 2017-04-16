Opinion & Analysis Implement water harvesting, storage plan

Vendors ferry water to customers using donkey carts in Athi River town. file photo | nmg

Following close to four months of dry spells in the country, the rains have finally started. There is relief. However, this is a frequent occurrence.

Every time the country has a dry spell, citizens suffer. They go to great lengths to look for water for their various needs. In Urban areas, like Nairobi, water rationing becomes the order of the day.

The country goes through this cycle every so often. Long spells of drought are followed by rains. However, even when the volumes of the rains are huge, no sustainable measures are put in place to harvest and conserve the water from such rains.

The end result is huge quantities get wasted. When the next dry spells come, citizens and processes suffer from the lack of a conservation ethic.

It is consequently gratifying to read reports that a campaign to harvest and manage water is being mooted.

The campaign was launched last week by the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Eugene Wamalwa. It should hopefully help reverse the current situation, where despite receiving more rainfall than it actually needs, the country is still a water scarce country.

A few years ago a Masters student at the University of Nairobi was presenting a proposal on mechanisms to harvest and store road run-off water.

Several members of the audience were perplexed, not sure what exactly the student sought to study. The reality, though, is that harvesting and storing run-off water and rain water through roof-harvesting will go a long way in addressing the country’s water needs.

The Cabinet Secretary is reported as having stated that he would bring on board all individuals and institutions throughout the country in the campaign on water harvesting and management. This is a laudable promise. However, the promise should not join other such pronouncements that were never fully carried through.

With increased climate change, water availability and distribution will negatively continue to be affected. The country has to learn to adapt to this reality. It cannot be possible to rely on natural supply of water as used to happen in the years past.

Practical measures are required to harvest water whenever it rains, to store them and use them for both domestic and industrial purposes. Such an approach will help ensure that the perennial water scarcity that has dogged this country is dealt with permanently.

Kenya does not have to reinvent the wheel. There are many countries that harvest, store and even recycle water.

Kenya can learn lessons from such countries and implement those it finds useful. Harvesting rain water will also help many local communities to move away from rain-fed agriculture.

With the erratic rainfall patterns in the country, reliance on rainy seasons so as to plant crops will negatively affect crop yields and compromise the country’s food security.

Already many local communities are unable to predict when rains will come making it difficult for them to plant in time. The patterns affect communities that rear cattle too, losing their herds to deaths during droughts arising from lack of water and pasture.

Beyond the launch, it will be necessary to see what amount of resources is allocated to rain water harvesting.

How much policy and practical action, including awareness raising is undertaken and finally the amount of water that is harvested.

It is this latter that will demonstrate that we have translated talk to action and are determined to move from being a water scarce country to one that sustainably manages and utilizes its water resources.

We also have to address issues relating to water quality and supply. There are some parts of the country that still do not have access to reliable, clean and piped water.

The initiatives on harvesting water has to move to how the water once harvested is stored and eventually distributed so as ensure that all citizens are guaranteed access to water.