Opinion & Analysis Intensify efforts to tackle invasion by armyworms

Armyworms. The worms have invaded some parts of the country. PHOTO | DANIEL NYASSY | NMG

Reports of an armyworm invasion in parts of the country is yet another hurdle in the unending food insecurity facing Kenyans.

Kenya is already grappling with drought and famine, which have left nearly three million people facing starvation.

The Ministry of Agriculture says that it has already deployed a team of scientists and other experts to inspect maize fields in Trans Nzoia that have been invaded by the worms.

This is commendable as the country cannot afford another serious dent to its food production sector.

That the worm invasion has been reported in a section of the country’s maize belt is extremely worrying, especially as the government continues to muster a response to the famine and drought woes.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the experts were deployed after it received reports about pests infesting maize in the North Rift region.

Already, farmers in Taita Taveta and Kwale at the Coast are facing huge losses after the armyworms invaded their crops and other green vegetation.

Another worrying concern is the alert issued by the Kenya Seed Company that counties bordering our neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania, were also at risk of being hit by the pest.

Uganda reported last month that the worms had attacked crops on farms in about 20 districts.

It is clear that the worms spread fast, wreaking havoc on their paths.

We urge the authorities to scale up efforts to contain and eradicate the menace. This calls for concerted efforts by both the national and county governments to tackle the worms.

One of the ways of controlling the spread of the worms is by destroying the pests before they lay eggs.

Some of the mitigating actions include spraying farms with chemicals. The government must involve citizens in combating the destructive pests.