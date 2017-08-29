Opinion & Analysis Let’s stop bashing government for borrowing

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Some leaders have claimed that Kenya is the No.1 borrower in Africa. That obviously is not the case. According to Trading Economics, Kenya is ranked 13th in Africa and 70th in the world at 52.80 per cent of GDP.

The truth is that the biggest borrowers are also the most developed and biggest bilateral lenders.

It is clear from the above that there is a relationship between borrowing and development. The West understands that very well. Japan lends to many African countries.

Their borrowing in 1980 stood at 50.60 per cent but this rose to a staggering 250.40 per cent in 2016. The figures above are clear evidence, if needed, that to grow and modernize a country one has to borrow.

The few countries in Africa that have borrowed much less than Kenya fall into two general categories: those developing at a much slower pace and those that have mineral wealth, which supplied the necessary funds for development.

Critics of the government borrowing policies overestimate Kenya’s dependence on foreign investors while underestimating the foreigners’ need to invest.

An example is China which clearly needs a strong Africa for economic reasons just as it needs the US and Europe for trade reasons. China depends on US consumers to purchase its products.

The latter consumes Chinese imports equivalent to what the whole of Europe consumes. That makes China dependent on those economies.

They want to improve African consumption of their products and the only viable way is to empower African economies. I do not think that is necessarily a bad thing.

It is unwise in my view, to blame government for not creating jobs while at the same time denigrating it for borrowing too much. We have to define what ‘too much’ means bearing in mind our thirst for jobs and development.

A decline in economic activities cannot be remedied by reducing borrowing for infrastructural improvements. I believe our main emphasis should be on monitoring the expenditure by the state.