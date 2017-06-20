Opinion & Analysis Let’s create a lasting environmental legacy for future generations

When news broke that the water levels in the reservoir that supplies Nairobi and its environs had dropped to a new low, the city went into a panic.

Lower water levels in the reservoir and the rivers supplying it has more impact beyond less water for domestic and industrial use by city dwellers and rural communities since it also affects agriculture.

Take the Mount Kenya Forest ecosystem, an important water tower, for instance. It supplies 95 per cent of water in Nairobi, generates about half of the 819 megawatts that the country generates from hydropower stations and provides water to two national parks, in addition to playing the role of an important catchment area as the source of the Ewaso Nyiro and Tana River systems.

However, it is under intense threat of destruction and degradation with potential to deal devastating blows on the country. Without forests, the quality and quantity of water in the rivers suffer, siltation of the reservoirs increase the cost of water treatment, and less water means less electricity can be generated.

Yet, this is not just a Kenyan problem. Destruction of forests, and the resultant spread of deserts, is an issue of global importance. Forests also absorb greenhouse gases that are responsible for climate change; but when cleared, emit these gases. Unfortunately, rising populations have exerted increasing pressure on the existing forest cover, which coupled with increasing industrial activity, has raised the water stress levels.

The United Nations estimates that 13 million hectares of forests are lost every year. No wonder, dealing with this challenge has been listed amongst Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that the world has set out to achieve by the year 2020. The specific goal calls for restoration of degraded forests, while planting new forests and replacing those that have been destroyed.

Locally, there have been a number of sustained initiatives, driven by different actors, with the goal of significantly boosting Kenya’s forest cover. The country has been on an ambitious drive to push the proportion of landmass covered by forests, to 10 per cent. At the moment, it is estimated that only seven per cent of Kenya’s landmass is under forests.

In fact, the government has announced plans to plant 170 million trees in the ongoing long rains season. However, a lot more needs to be done to supplement government efforts to grow the forest cover.

Kenya, and indeed the whole world, needs sustained work in planting new forests and replacing destroyed ones. The private sector also needs to get involved. Tree planting can no longer be a one-off, feel-good photo opportunity for corporates. True to the adage, ‘If you want to go far, go together’, it is in joining hands that we can accomplish a lot more for the benefit of our planet.

This is the inspiration behind the ongoing tree planting drive by “Kijani”, a staff driven initiative by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).