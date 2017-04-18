Opinion & Analysis NTSA can win over motorists in road safety drive

A road accident scene. Sleeping on the wheel may indeed be more dangerous than drink driving. FILE PHOTO nmg

I have in this column consistently provided positive support for the National Transport Safety Authority’s (NTSA) efforts to reduce accidents on our roads.

Since its inception four years ago, I believe the agency has continued to put in place good road safety management systems. As long as there is evidence of measurable continuous improvement, the authority should be deemed to be working on its mandate.

However, the authority should always remain open to learning from positive criticisms and suggestions, because road safety management is essentially always a work in progress, focused on the ultimate perfection of zero incidents.

Recently there was a Court of Appeal ruling in favour of a complainant Kariuki Ruitha who argued against the NTSA application of Alcoblow rules on our roads.

The NTSA should see this ruling as a welcome window of opportunity to review the ongoing enforcement of alcohol rules.

Enforcing drink driving rules anywhere in the world is a difficult and mostly painful exercise which sometimes borders on infringement of individual’s freedoms and rights.

In 1990s as a director in charge of logistics at ExxonMobil affiliates in Kenya, I was involved in implementing very stringent alcohol and drugs rules in the company’s operations. Alcoblow testing on employees, drivers, transporters and contractors was either ‘random’ or ‘for cause’.

Testing for cause was when strong evidence of alcohol use while on critical duties existed, or during post-accident confirmation if alcohol use was contributory. The company alcohol and drug policy was explicit and enforcement procedures were transparent and fair.

In a media piece I read last week, Ruitha appears to argue against the sheer “crudity”, and intrusive nature of motorist sampling for testing, a process which many will agree has been a “shock therapy” to drivers many of whom end up legally innocent of alcohol limits.

This, coupled with corrupt practices by the enforcing officers, makes the alcoblow method lose the moral support of many Kenyans.

I bet we have many countries with first-class road safety records and practices, and these are the countries with which we should be benchmarking the effectiveness of our drink driving rules, bearing in mind the need to respect the dignity and rights of law abiding motorists.

The strongest weapon on war against drunken driving is by winning the “hearts and minds” of motorists.

The NTSA are yet to go out with effective media campaigns and messages to educate motorists about the effects of drink driving on driver judgment impairment. This is a priority exercise that should prove effective in helping motorist voluntarily control their drinking habits.

As for testing for cause, the NTSA should have in their safety management systems a process for post-accident investigations to determine which accidents are actually caused by alcohol and drug use.

Lessons learned from actual accidents can effectively reinforce awareness campaigns. Yes, the NTSA should take the court case challenge positively and re-evaluate the effectiveness of their drink driving regulations.

The other key area that the NTSA should be focusing on is ensuring that driver fatigue and sleep are managed to levels that are safe for driving.

Fatigue and sleep are biologically related. This area of safety is especially urgent in public transport sector and haulage of dangerous goods like petroleum.

This is even a more difficult to enforce because fatigue and sleep quality are not easily measurable by enforcement agents.

Sleeping on the wheel may indeed be more dangerous than drink driving, and may already be contributing to many of the “mystery” accidents. This is another area requiring intensive public awareness and education.

I will now jump to the killer boda boda. Motor bikes are and will remain an essential part of our transport systems as they provide indispensible socio-economic linkages. They are perhaps the next big thing that has happened to our grassroots economy after M-Pesa.