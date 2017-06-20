Opinion & Analysis EDITORIAL: New laws on idle land must promote output, not punish

Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

News that the government has finally woken up to the country’s perennial land ownership problem and is formulating laws to streamline ownership and economic exploitation of the scarce resource is spot on.

Land secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has revealed that a set of laws is on the cards to repeal automatic renewal of leases for large pieces of land held for speculation.

Ever since the onset of colonisation in Kenya, individuals and private companies have held onto thousands of acres without putting the same to sound economic use. But worse is the fact that the land – even if legally acquired – is not being used for productive purposes and therefore is not benefiting the country as it should. For example, it is possible that if all the idle land was put to productive use, Kenya could reduce its perennial cycle of food shortages. Thus the philosophy behind the law should be to encourage people to use the land and not leave it idle.

Such new regulations should, however, define the size of land that is considered big to remove any shade of doubts when it comes to implementation on the ground.

The ministry may be well advised to take account of the location of the land – say, on the basis of county – before declaring it large since there are some areas that are more populated than others to the extent that the average portions held by private individuals and entities may be relatively smaller.

That is to say that owning a certain amount of land in an area where portions are already small may still be a big deal and will need to be subject to the proposed laws on leasing renewals. The entire exercise of applying the proposed laws should not be seen to amount to punishing landowners per se; on the contrary, it should be a way to encourage productive use of the scarce resource for the benefit of the country.