Opinion & Analysis EDITORIAL: Plan to bill consumers for idle wind farm flawed

WORKS AT THE TURKANA WIND POWER SUBSTATION PROJECT. FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Electricity consumers are once again facing unexpected billings in the form of payments to the Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) project for failure to transmit power to the national grid.

The billing may well have been initially laid out as a contingent liability – budgeting lingo for perfectly realisable (but not really expected) financial obligations – for the company but with the current payments to LTWP of Sh700 million per month, the risk is now coming upon the consumer.

It cannot be denied that LTWP is a monumental and useful project given that it can light up one million homes with its 310 megawatts. But we are now paying for the failure to deal with transmission hitches to ensure power generated from the plant reached the consumer as soon as production began.

It is nearly a year since the first 50 megawatts were to have come online and two months since the entire 310 MW was to be on the national grid and yet not a single MW has left the production site.

Well-known to parties in the project is that the producer has pressing cash needs, including loans to repay but unfortunately is not in a position to sell anything without the transmission lines.

With commitments made by the national government, the capacity charge has kicked in – which eventually has to be paid for by the consumer.

It is alarming too that those who have information about the subject are reluctant to discuss it – probably uncomfortable with the Sh700 million bill the failures in the project are now costing the country and eventually the end-user of the power.

However, this does not stop responsibility for resolving the issue as soon as possible from falling on them. They need to tell the country what is happening to the point of requiring Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC to pay such a huge bill on a monthly basis.

On annual basis, the bill will actually be Sh8.4 billion, a quarter of the spending on construction of Thika Road 10-lane carriageway.