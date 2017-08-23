Opinion & Analysis EDITORIAL: Policy addressing credit crunch needed urgently

It is now almost 11 months since Kenya returned to interest rate controls after almost a quarter century of liberalisation.

At the time of implementing the caps, the country was in the middle of electioneering noise that normally yields a lot of short-term, sometimes short-sighted, legislation and bureaucratic action.

Last year, the proponents of the caps expected the private sector, and probably small firms, would get cheaper funds for investment and consequently lift the economy. As far as publicly available data is concerned, that has not happened yet.

On the other hand, banks which were opposed to the legislation predicted a credit crunch for small borrowers.

They were supported by the Bretton Woods institutions who normally throw their lot with proponents of economic liberalisation.

Nearly one year into the capping, the fact of the matter is that credit growth is grinding to a halt and the economy, going by quarter one numbers, is following suit.

For banks, it is a self-prophesy come true. Indeed, it might be seen like they are trying to sabotage the status quo in favour of a free rein—which almost everyone else agrees brought out the excesses of lenders.

It will not have escaped notice too that they have reported lower profits in the first half 2017 as they packed cash at the Treasury, slowing down lending.

In the midst of all this, there are other negative factors at work. One is the economic slowdown that set in before the caps and then there is the International Financial Reporting Standards that demand more provision for risky lending.

As the political dust settles and impact of caps show, it is time to take stock. The Central Bank of Kenya has promised a comprehensive review of the effects of the law. It is time its study was made public so that policy to address the credit crunch can be formulated.