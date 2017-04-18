Opinion & Analysis Post 2017 polls period holds huge potential for stock mart

Investors should take heart that after this year's general election, performance of the stock market could improve if past trends are anything to go by.

What do love and the stock market have in common? Not much. Yet, the stock market tells a love story complete with break-ups (and make-ups). But splitting up doesn’t always mean a relationship is dead in the water.

Sometimes an “end” could just be a setup for a new beginning. So after the long break, 2017 might be the year for some reconciliation. In today’s article, Mr Market will attempt to do just that – to woo her old lover back (the investor). So here it goes:

Dear Investor, since we parted ways in 2015, it’s been a “blue” ride. I understand I have not kept up with the widely held view as the best inflation hedge in the neighbourhood. In the past eight years, my returns (-1.2 per cent) have been crushed by inflation (8.4 per cent, currently at 10.9 per cent) while other asset classes have taken up the shine—364 T-bill has averaged 10.3 per cent in the same period.

Throughout this time, GDP growth averaged 5.3 per cent. It seems being with me is a pitiful way to waste money.

What’s more, countless times I have caused you panic and destruction. Your history books teach you about the 2008 crisis when I took a dive (-35 per cent) and caused massive losses.

I lost you a further 8 per cent in the following year, 27.7 per cent in the year next and a further 21 per cent last year. It makes sense why you view me as a heartbreaker.

But that’s no reason to stay away from me. In fact, we’d probably do well this time if we rekindle our relationship. I am trading at a P/E ratio of 10.8X (versus a historical average of 13.4X) with a dividend yield of 6.7 per cent (versus a historical average of 3.7 per cent).

Just to let you know, years following the election have always been super positive. Remember: 1993 (115.3 per cent), 2003 (100 per cent) and 2013 (19.2 per cent). Should the past prove to be prologue, then we’ve got a great 2018 together.

This time, in order to maximise your equity return potential, apply some active management. This is imperative—in particular, stock selection that is informed by a view on market cycles, company returns and diversification.

This time, ignore the rumours you’ve heard about the stock market behaviours such as buy-and-hold. The “Gone Fishing” portfolio is a myth.

Moreover, let’s forget about the naysayers and their model-driven predictions, these forecasts have no more predictive value than a coin toss.

Lastly, like all relationships, you’ll need to handle your emotions. Yes, there will be days when we disagree and I cause your portfolio a little bit of pain, but if you only have the patience and commitment to tame me, then we can grow together.

In all, if you’re willing to invest in this relationship, then hurry up this way again. If you become a long-term investor, then we can do well together. Let’s give love a chance.

My most sincere love and gratitude.