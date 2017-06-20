EDITORIAL: Rein in medical fraud

Opinion & Analysis
EDITORIAL: Rein in medical fraudTuesday, June 20, 2017
The swift arrest and deportation of foreign ‘doctors’ practising illegally in Kenya this week is laudable, but leaves a lot more questions in its wake.
That the ‘doctors’ were here illegally, fraudulently recruiting Kenyan patients for referral to Indian hospitals, points to a very serious lapse of regulation and surveillance of the key health sector. Besides, the fact that the fraudsters were comfortable operating without accreditation from the relevant authorities is a clear indication of a broken system. This is an indictment of the government and health sector regulators, including the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Board.
In fact, the duo’s arrest is just but a tip of the iceberg. Previous reports have pointed to an extensive ring of rogue doctors who are fraudulently referring patients to hospitals abroad. In the absence of the necessary oversight and supervision, the lives of many Kenyans desperately seeking medical attention are being put at risk. The desperation of patients, especially those with chronic illnesses, makes them easy targets of the rogue cartels who take advantage of their vulnerability.
These patients are often left with heavy financial burdens that they are unable to carry, leave alone the bungling of their treatment with serious consequences, including death.
