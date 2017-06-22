Opinion & Analysis EDITORIAL: Rising poll tension worrying

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Judging from the political shenanigans surrounding the IEBC and its preparation for the August 8 polls, many Kenyans are beginning to get nervous over this very critical national exercise that must be held every five years.

With less than two months to go, the standoff over the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) choice of ballot paper printer is headed back to the courts.

In addition, the integrity of the voter register remains a sticking point despite the release of the findings of the KPMG.

The IEBC is rightly concerned that another round of litigation over the printing of ballot papers could bog down its preparations for the elections.

It has resolved to proceed with the ballot paper printing starting today, citing the pressure of deadlines.

Whatever decision the electoral commission, the political parties, the candidates and other players take on these matters, there is need to acknowledge the fact there is much more at stake in this election than deadlines.

The cloud of suspicion hanging over IEBC’s preparations in some quarters, the hard line positions taken by political parties and the toxic utterances by candidates at campaign rallies, for instance, already pose a national security problem.