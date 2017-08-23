Opinion & Analysis EDITORIAL: Sort out lecturers’ pay row

Egerton University employees during a countrywide academic and non-academic staff strike on July 3. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

Another strike by lecturers as per a notice issued on Tuesday should be averted by all means.

Kenyans have already gone through two industrial actions by the dons this year alone.

The fight for better pay among the teaching fraternity is affecting not only the lives and academic calendars of learners, but the country’s future workforce.

For the umpteenth time, a crisis looms in Kenya’s institutions of higher learning, with lecturers this time protesting a decision by universities to revert to earlier pay and allowances. Authorities have a week to sort this out.

Whereas every worker has a right to better remuneration, the interests of all parties should be considered before taking any industrial action.

It is now taking longer for students to go through university education, thanks to the incessant strikes.

At times, some colleges resort to crash programmes, cramming as much as possible into the brains of learners in a bid to complete the syllabus.

This is not how to build the country’s future workers. The complaint by employers that colleges are churning out half-baked graduates begins to make sense in the face of such situations.