EDITORIAL: Sort out lecturers’ pay row

Opinion & Analysis
EDITORIAL: Sort out lecturers’ pay rowWednesday, August 23, 2017 17:39
Another strike by lecturers as per a notice issued on Tuesday should be averted by all means.
Kenyans have already gone through two industrial actions by the dons this year alone.
The fight for better pay among the teaching fraternity is affecting not only the lives and academic calendars of learners, but the country’s future workforce.
For the umpteenth time, a crisis looms in Kenya’s institutions of higher learning, with lecturers this time protesting a decision by universities to revert to earlier pay and allowances. Authorities have a week to sort this out.
Whereas every worker has a right to better remuneration, the interests of all parties should be considered before taking any industrial action.
It is now taking longer for students to go through university education, thanks to the incessant strikes.
At times, some colleges resort to crash programmes, cramming as much as possible into the brains of learners in a bid to complete the syllabus.
This is not how to build the country’s future workers. The complaint by employers that colleges are churning out half-baked graduates begins to make sense in the face of such situations.
For yet another time, let the warring parties sit down, get to the bottom of the pay problem and find a permanent answer so that we can keep our students in class.
In the Headlines
Supremacy battle looms as MPs oppose SRC salary cut directiveBy EDWIN MUTAI
5 hours ago
Obama’s Power Africa initiative falls short of goal in spite of gainsBy KEVIN J KELLEY
6 hours ago
Uhuru holds key to swearing in MPs as IEBC gazettes themBy EDWIN MUTAI
6 hours ago
KAM, Environment PS differ on need to ban plastic bagsBy BONFACE OTIENO By JAMES KARIUKI
6 hours ago