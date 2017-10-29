Opinion & Analysis EDITORIAL: Take disease alerts seriously

We must take the plague and Marburg virus disease warnings seriously.

The government deserves praise for issuing an alert on the deadly plague that has hit Madagascar and the Marburg virus outbreak in Uganda.

By issuing directives to screen visitors from those countries at all our entry points, the government showed that it was taking the outbreaks seriously.

And that is how it should always be when faced with such challenges.

The World Health Organisation has already released Sh50 million from its emergency kitty fund to aid efforts to contain the Marburg virus disease on the Uganda-Kenya border. The disease has already killed two people.

It has also delivered a million doses to Madagascar to help fight the plague that has killed more than 100 people and infected over 1,000.

