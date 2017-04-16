EDITORIAL: Tame cyber criminals

Opinion & Analysis
EDITORIAL: Tame cyber criminalsSunday, April 16, 2017 15:50
Cyber criminals are on the loose and are a threat to Kenya’s economy, ICT secretary Joe Mucheru has warned.
He says the booming financial technology pipeline has signalled the criminals to think outside the box with the intention of causing more harm.
These are not empty threats considering the recent reports that hackers were gaining access to the systems of top government agencies like the Kenya Revenue Authority, big players like Safaricom, and lenders.
According to the Central Bank of Kenya, it was through financial technology, specifically mobile money transfers, that Kenyan women were becoming more integrated into financial ecosystem.
So, it behoves Kenya to invest in more research to tighten its financial systems to keep the country safer. This requires better risk surveillance and continuous audit, because a lot of personal and critical data is out there.
The minister has asked Parliament to fast track the assessment of the Cyber Security Bill, which would grow the horizon of research and audit, for example.
Nonetheless, that is just one of the remedies. A regime that came into power as a “digital government” should spend sleepless nights keeping Kenyan businesses safer even as lawmakers also do their part.
