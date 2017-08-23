Opinion & Analysis Target millennial clients with quality insurance services

Our success lies in our ability to see beyond the lens and focus on the huge opportunities that are yet to be exploited. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Looking into the millennial customer from a micro lens we see a completely different type of insurance customer.

These customers are larger and more diverse than the previous generation. They now have more spending power than any other generation.

Structured products are innovative, flexible investment instruments and attractive alternative to direct financial investments such as shares, bonds, currencies and the like.

They are sufficiently flexible to accommodate any risk profile, no matter how challenging the market. Basically, these products are bearer bonds with the issuer liable to the extent of all his assets.

By pursuing a safe policy, our strategy is to keep our investment risk exposures to a minimum by sticking to top-quality issuers only and spreading investments among several investments with capacity to safeguard the policyholders funds and assure liquidity to settle claims when they arise.

Diversification is, of course, a wise strategy for all forms of investment including time deposits, bonds and structured products.

Quality measures are increasingly being used to determine the price insurance customers are willing to pay for life insurance covers.

With capability to develop and evaluate quality measures and use different measures for evaluating and reporting of our own performance, we are able to deliver quality products and services which appeal to the needs of these millennial market needs.

As a company, we are adopting a transparent approach to give our clients an opportunity to: review and comment on their draft measures, to refuse to use proprietary measures, and to make their measure-scoring mechanisms exceedingly transparent.

Our focus is on a single measure that is useful to our insurance setting and which is highly aligned with our client risk profiles. This can only be achieved by simplifying the large number of similar but different quality measures to more successfully implement change for better service delivery and economic outcomes that focus on the millennial consumers.

Evidently, a fundamental shift in life insurance economic risk is taking place, driven by a relatively large number of young population requiring life insurance products with more saving elements and a reasonable risk portion and another group having age-related insurance needs such as Retirement Annuity and the Post Retirement Medical Schemes (PMRS). Post Retirement Medical Scheme is an emerging area for the ageing population looking forward to a sustainable medical care after normal working life.

Given the narrowing operating margins, revenue constraints are a pressing issue for many life insurance companies operating in a highly competitive market.

This pressure is partly due to stiff competition resulting from the narrow focus on the very few conventional products like group life and ordinary life endowments.

Our success lies in our ability to see beyond the lens and focus on the huge opportunities that are yet to be exploited.

One area in particular that is attracting much attention is the use of technology. In the Kenyan insurance industry, proper adoption of technology is rather nascent with most companies using technology to manage internal customer data.