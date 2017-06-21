Opinion & Analysis What delisting of securities means to investors

Nairobi Securities Exchange. file photo | nmg

The business of a bourse entails among others, offering a platform for trading of securities upon approval for listing by the capital markets regulators such as the Capital Markets Authority.

A listed security is a financial instrument that is traded through an exchange, such as the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Upon listing, a company is expected to comply with the listing rules of the bourse in which it is listed and pays both the exchange’s initial listing fees and the annual listing fees as long as they are listed on the exchange.

Listing of securities on the exchange provides a transparent measure of the company’s performance while creating a platform for an efficient process of price discovery and provision of liquidity to listed financial instruments that are traded by a broader pool of investors.

Listing is therefore beneficial to the issuers of securities, investors and the economy at large.

The reverse of the above is to delist. Delisting is the process by which a listed security is removed from the exchange on which it trades. Upon delisting, the securities of the delisted company cease to be traded on the exchange.

The approval of the Capital Markets Authority is required before a company’s shares are delisted.

The decision to delist a security is taken only after wide consultation between the issuer, the regulator and the exchange with support of comprehensive and careful analysis.

There are two types of delisting: Voluntary and regulatory. Voluntary delisting is the withdrawal of an Issuer’s securities listed on the exchange with the express approval of the holders of its securities, after complying with relevant regulatory requirements.

The effect of delisting on the shareholders is that their securities can no longer be traded on the exchange.