Opinion & Analysis Why country needs constructive politics

A political rally. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The country has come through a very difficult period. Politicians have been at the centre of this difficulty. However, they remind Kenyans that they are friends and often laugh after their statements in rallies.

Sadly, though, several politicians have made public remarks that are both reckless and reveal what is wrong with our politics.

While politics is by its very nature based on partisan views and perspectives, it is time the political class realize that the example they set for the rest of the citizenry determines what kind of society we continue to live in.

On October 26, Kenyans went back to a fresh election as ordered by the Supreme Court and in accordance with Article 140(3) of the Constitution. The events leading to that election have been the subject of heated conversations across the country.

However, an event that happened at the end of that day demonstrates the responsibility that elected politicians must learn to accept quickly.

Several must have watched a Press conference by leaders from both sides of the political divide in a Hotel within the City of Nairobi.

The conference was an update on their version of what had happened during the day. Several unfortunate events occurred.

First, the attendance was by young elected leaders. These are the leaders to whom the country look to for progressive leadership.

I spent several years discussing with a lot of young people, some of whom are now in the National Assembly and the Senate on the values of transformative leadership.

These events led to the launch of the Kenya Young Parliamentary Association close to ten years ago. It cannot be that the young leaders continue with politics of partisanship.

Secondly, leaders have to realise that the words they utter are taken seriously by citizens, sometimes even too seriously.

To ensure that the country moves forward in a more harmonious manner, leaders have to stop the habit of speaking to the gallery. They must temper their language so as to bring inspiration and cohesion in society.

The Constitution speaks about leadership that is ethical and brings honour and respect to the status and position bestowed on them.

As Kenya strives to me join the league of leading nations, the young leaders must stop trying to borrow past approaches to leadership. They must lift the leadership bar much higher.

Thirdly, politics must be about competition of ideas and ideals. The ideas must be factual. We live in an era of fake news. Whether one reads mainstream media or social media, you are confronted with many versions of the “truth.” Sadly, politics has been a contributor to several versions of the truth.

Ask two groups of politicians about basic issues as the total population of Kenyans and if it can give them political mileage, they will argue about the numbers for hours. Having given their version of the numbers, when ordinary citizens start quarrelling over the same figures they gave, they will argue that that was not their intention.

This approach to facts is inimical, inculcating a knowledge-based society. Moving to the future, the political class hasto take the responsibility citizens bestow on them with a little bit more decorum and purpose. Words build and also destroy.

Politics is about using words to influence and inspire. Every young leader has to commit to help build a more equal, cohesive and progressive society.

This cannot be built on the kind of statements they have largely uttered in the last month or so. Such an approach sets the wrong example to those who have elected them.

Once elected, every leader represents their electorate. You become the embodiment of the people. To the leaders who were involved in the altercation on 26th October at a Press conference, you owe it to the country and the young people who look up to you for inspiration to reflect on the sad events and chart a more inspiriting path.

How does such a path look like? It requires accepting the fact that we are a multi-party and multi-ethnic society. Such a society requires politics to be competitive.

However, such competition must not be based on base instincts, a race to the bottom or an effort at winning the prize of being the most uncouth.

Doing so makes a mockery of the commitments of the leaders to the ideals of the Constitution. It, therefore should not be a surprise when they see citizens trying to ape them in these bad manners.