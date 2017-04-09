Opinion & Analysis Why politicians need effective PR for election

A politician addressing the public. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

The 2017 General Election is only months away with party primaries already under way. It is that political season where voters are ready with hard questions to the elected leaders. Citizens enjoy the constitutional right to gauge and rate their leaders. But are politicians ready for public criticism and ridicules?

Ability to accept scrutiny and criticism is leadership quality across all professional divide. An elected leader holds a public office, and as such, is open to public scrutiny. Criticism and even ridicule sometimes laced with insults are part of the society. Both mainstream and new media have made it easier for public to hold their representatives questions.

Unflattering voices are a representation of anger in the society. Electorates find it easy to open their hearts through social media as most of them hold views about their elected leaders. Not everyone gets time to discuss societal issues after elections. Theatric or constructive, aggressive criticism is healthy and should be taken in good faith. Social media response is a platform that needs good public relations strategies. You keep fighting it, it backfires. As Jeff Wolf, the author of Seven Disciplines of a Leader puts it, “Show your wisdom and decision-making competence by remaining calm, cool, and collected.”

Blocking critics is a political suicide. The constituents who actively engage and critique them face the wrath of being blocked on social media. That shows the level of political intolerance. The best solution to any criticism is to understand what is going on in the critics’ lives. Surprise them by being nicer than expected.