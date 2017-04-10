Opinion & Analysis What shareholders need to know about governance code

From left: NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo, Kenya Association of Manufacturers chairperson Flora Mutahi, UN Women programme analyst Arjmand banu Khan, NSE vice-chairperson Bob Karina, IFC corporate governance officer Rose Lumumba and Capital Markets Authority CEO Paul Muthaura during the 2017 bell-ringing for gender equality last month. FILE PHOTO | NMG

More Kenyans are starting to embrace the financial benefits of investing in publicly listed companies.

However, the increase in shareholding also brings with it a greater demand for listed companies to be properly managed.

Unfortunately, in the past few years, many Kenyans have lost confidence in boards of listed companies. In some instances, this has been due to fraud or mismanagement.

In under five years, high-profile scandals and company collapses have led to massive losses and spelt doom for shareholders in Kenya.

In some instances, it took far too long for the fraud and malpractices by management to be discovered. This has raised doubts about boards’ effectiveness.

These failures, coupled with public outcry, have been followed by corporate governance reforms in Kenya such as those introduced by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in 2016.

Most importantly, the CMA’s revised Code of Corporate Governance Practices, which applies to all issuers of securities to the public, was gazetted on March 4, 2016. The Code aligns local standards to global best practice.

It goes beyond existing legislation by setting out ‘principles and specific recommendations on structures and processes, which companies should adopt in making good corporate governance an integral part of their business dealings and culture’.

The Code adopts an “Apply or Explain” approach whereby boards are required to ‘fully disclose any non-compliance with the Code to relevant stakeholders, including the CMA, with a firm commitment to move towards full compliance’.

Companies should also ensure that they fulfil the Code’s recommendations on carrying out legal and governance audits annually. This should not just be viewed as fulfilment and compliance with the Code’s guidelines as, in the long run, this will be beneficial to shareholders. This will allow boards to spot and mitigate governance risks.

A year on we reflect on some of the corporate governance achievements and challenges since the introduction of the Code.

Board composition

The Code recommends that the composition of a board be disclosed in the company’s annual report. In particular, whether at least two thirds of board members are independent and other non-executive directors.

This recommendation is intended to bring independent and objective judgment to the board and follows a spate of corporate scandals involving self-interest, related-party transactions and nepotism.

We are starting to see some progress with boards putting in place policies on related-party transactions and management of conflict of interest.

There have also been recent cases where CEOs of publicly listed companies have had to resign due to allegations of related-party transactions.

Another important recommendation is that a director of a listed company shall not hold such a position in more than three publicly listed companies at any one time.

Further, a chairperson of a publicly listed company is precluded from holding such a position in more than two publicly listed companies at any one time.

Many publicly listed companies have in the past grappled with the effect of having directors sitting on multiple boards.

Some argued that this affected their effectiveness in monitoring and controlling how management ran a company’s affairs.

Companies no longer need to rely on a small pool of board candidates. Appreciably the skills pool in Kenya has increased over the years. More Kenyans are now better educated and have the experience to sit on boards.

However, another school of thought argues that individuals may need to hold multiple directorships so as to build their reputation and to be more valued in the market.

Some may view it as “selfish” for influential individuals to want to hold on to positions of power and control the stakes in Kenya’s stock market.

Commendably in the past year we have seen board members also resigning to avoid sitting in multiple boards.

Accountability

The Code also sets out guidelines for improving accountability, transparency and openness within companies. For example, boards should disclose a company’s Code of Ethics and Conduct on their websites as well as the annual report.

Further, boards are expected to disclose the company’s whistleblowing policy in their annual report and website.

The main aim of mandating boards to develop and implement a whistleblowing policy is to ensure that stakeholders are provided with a confidential reporting mechanism and all improper, unethical or inappropriate behaviour is identified. It is an important means of deterring and detecting instances of poor corporate governance.

Compliance

Recently, KPMG conducted an online research to determine whether Kenyan listed companies have adhered to these requirements within the last one year.

Out of 65 listed companies surveyed, 59 have websites and only 18 companies have published their Code of Conduct on their websites.

Fifty-five companies were found to have published their annual reports and accounts while 29 have published their environmental, social, governance policies and implementation on their annual reports and websites.

However, only six companies have displayed their whistleblowing policies on their websites. Further, only seven companies have published their board charters.