Lenders’ hold on Sh15.6bn CBK cash boosts liquidity

Money Markets

Banks exchanged Sh5.5bn in 10 deals although the volume traded fell compared to Sh12.2bn in 20 deals transacted the previous week. PHOTO | FILE

Lenders were allowed to keep the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) money to boost market liquidity last week, according to the regulator’s weekly statistical bulletin.

Some Sh15.6 billion worth of reverse repurchase orders (Repos) were due for redemption but the regulator instead delayed taking the cash.

“CBK boosted liquidity in the interbank market by rolling over the reverse repo maturities of the week,” said the central bank bulletin.

The industry watchdog is currently charging a rate of 10.50 per cent for reverse Repos.

The money market was also relatively liquid during the week ending September 14 following payment of taxes.

The rate at which banks lend to each other in the open market, the interbank, dipped to 3.41 per cent from 4.03 per cent the previous week reflecting the improved liquidity in the market.