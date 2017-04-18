Home Beware of quacks as you seek to have your white smile back

Laser teeth whitening procedure. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Your teeth says a lot about you.

Just a glance at your dental formula this could reveal much more information about your health.

The state of your teeth could as well be one of the determining factors for those seeking employment to join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and other discipline forces.

Hopes of many young men and women of joining KDF has been dashed as they are turned away at the recruitment centers because of the state of their teeth.

In some instances by simply smiling, some people make derogatory remarks guessing your ethnicity background and possibly which region of the country you come from.

Many young men and women are even embarrassed to date their loved ones or even smile too much as they will expose their bad mouth.

And as many grapple with this problem, teeth whitening in the backstreet has become an increasingly a booming industry as millions of Kenyans want to look and sound great, and to make a great impression.

It is this emerging trend to enhance our appearances that has turned the backstreet teeth whitening into a multi-million industry as quacks who have never stepped into a medical school smile all the way to the bank.

With a crumbling health care system coupled with the fact that millions of Kenyans have no insurance plans and cannot therefore afford to pay the exorbitant dentist fees, the backstreet option is inevitable.

The quacks charge as cheap as Sh300 while a qualified dental professional doing simple teeth cleaning like masking it would cost Sh5,000 per tooth.

Dental surgeon argues that their charges are pegged on materials they use and the expertise they use because a tooth is living body structure.

It is against this background that the quacks have taken advantage and are now using every avenue possible to advertise their services on how to improve your smile.

“The process isn’t always clean. The implements used are Jua Kali and chemicals used are corrosive industrial products that are harmful to human beings,” says Dr Winnie Njanjo a dental surgeon at Nomad Dental Centre in Nakuru Town.