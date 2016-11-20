How business benefits from safety and health of workers all the time

Home

Factory boots: Workers should be protected from sickness, disease and injury. PHOTO | FILE

With many countries especially in the Third World undergoing rapid industrialisation and agricultural development, including the emergence of new products and processes, manual labour has been replaced with mechanisation in the main productive sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and service.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This has greatly increased the hazards that employees face in the workplace. This underscores the importance of occupational safety and health (OSH) management at work.

Attention to OSH in the workplace makes good business sense and should be given as much prominence as the achievement of any other key business objective. Indeed, the General Conference of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2006 recognised that occupational injuries, diseases and deaths have a negative effect on productivity and on economic and social development, among others.

The ILO Constitution says workers should be protected from sickness, disease and injury arising from their employment.

In 1995, WHO defined OSH as a multidisciplinary activity aiming at protection and promotion of the health of workers by eliminating occupational factors and conditions hazardous to health and safety at work and enhancement of physical, mental and social well-being of workers and support for the development and maintenance of their working capacity, as well as professional and social development at work.

Although work provides many economic and other benefits, a wide array of workplace hazards also present risks to the health and safety of people at work.

OSH should, therefore, occupy a very central part in any organisation. There are three distinct and compelling reasons companies should spare no efforts in ensuring that employee safety and health is guarded.

Legally, the law requires all employers to take steps to safeguard the safety, health and welfare of all employees. Many countries have enacted OSH laws and legislation to ensure that work does not endanger the safety and health of employees.

Legal reasons companies should care about OSH, therefore, is to avoid punitive effects of these laws such as fines and jail terms for employers who contravene laws.

Legal proceedings and suits will also dent the image of the companies. Poor image and loss of public trust may negatively affect market share and eventually the bottomline.

It is morally right for employers to safeguard their employees from harm. Employees should not trade their safety and health for a job.

Since workers spend many years at the workplace, it is in the best interest of all employers to improve working conditions for their employees.

Employees leave their homes to go and earn a living and expect to come back safe and in good health.

Moral obligation

The grief, pain and suffering of employees who get injured or die at work are felt by their families and other employees too.