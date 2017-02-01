PS calls for innovation to grow marine insurance business

Magazines

Shipping and Maritime affairs department has asked local insurance firms to embrace innovation to boost their capacity to underwrite marine insurance.

Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu said the firms need to develop human capital and ability to pay claims while also enhancing intelligence gathering to cope with risks such as terrorism, piracy and war.

“Insurers are expected to up their game in terms of sensitisation of stakeholders and establish elaborate ICT infrastructure and package their services in a way that offers competitive rates and faster settlement of claims,” she said.

From the beginning of the year, Kenya has been implementing Section 20 of the Insurance Act that requires all imports to be insured by local insurance companies.

Ms Karigithu said the maritime sector plays a crucial role in the economy yet Kenya loses more than Sh25 billion annually in marine insurance premiums to foreign firms, even when compensation was not assured in case of loss.

“Despite Kenya being a maritime nation and having enacted Section 20 of the Insurance Act in 1984, the local marine insurance has remained one of the sleeping giants of the maritime industry due to non-enforcement of the law and skewed implementation of international commercial terms,” Ms Karigithu said.

The PS made the remarks in a speech read on her behalf by Kenya National Shipping Line chief executive Joseph Juma during the launch of Kenya Orient Insurance marine cover at the EnglishPoint Marina last Thursday.

During the event, Kenya Orient managing director Muema Muindi said the firm would adopt innovation to make marine insurance more accessible to large and small players in the import and export business.