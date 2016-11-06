Time to snap up climate change business opportunities is now

Home

Vivo Energy Kenya managing director Polycarp Igathe during the launch of eco-friendly Shell FuelOil Plus. PHOTO | FILE

Climate change has been a topic of discussion globally and there have been many international conventions to discuss ways to mitigate the impact.

These conventions have led to the ratification of a lot of laws and Kenya as ratified a number of these protocols. However, of great significance, is the passing of the Climatic Change Act, which is a law that sets up structures and organs to deal with climatic change.

A number of institutions have also been established under the Act. Prior to its enactment, six years ago, Kenya began its National Climate Change Response Strategy where it recognises the threat climate change poses to sustainable development and advocates the need to integrate relevant intervention information into national government policy.

There is a National Climate Change Action Plan of 2013 that seeks to reduce exposure to climate change and position the country for growth opportunities. However the Climate Change Act streamlines all issues to do with climatic change.

Some of its salient provisions include, formulation of programmes, provision of incentives for the private sector participation in addressing climatic change and enhancement of low carbon emission technologies which is currently a big topic globally.

The law also provides for creation of awareness, research and ensuring all government levels work towards alleviating, if not eliminating the global issue.

The institutions proposed to take charge include the National Climatic Change Council which is charged with overseeing the national Climatic Change Action Plan. The council is meant to be the policy making organ on the issue.

Then there is a Directorate which is marked as the lead agency. The Climatic Change Plan is meant to guide the country and position it to properly adopt to changes.

Kenya has ratified a number of treaties on climatic change including; the UN Convention on Biological Diversity. This led to a Biological Diversity National Strategy and Plan of Action.

Kenya also signed the Convention to Combat Desertification which led to a National Plan of Action to Combat Desertification. Kenya is also a signatory to the Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Kyoto Protocol.

The new law on climatic change sets the pace for Kenya to provide clear policy formulation and implementation of climate change protocols.

According to an environmental practitioner that I talked to, Kenya still has a long way to go in terms of legal reforms on climatic change.

This is as compared to other countries like South Africa and Botswana which are ahead in terms of legal reforms.

Climatic change activism is a trending global topic. Therefore, what does this mean for your business?