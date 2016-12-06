Health crisis deepens as clinical officers vow to join doctors’ strike

Politics and policy

A half-empty ward at the Coast Provincial General Hospital on December 5, 2016 as doctors and nurses at public health institutions started a nationwide strike over pay. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

The health crisis in the country continues to deepen as clinical officers also vowed to down their tools Wednesday, with the nurses and doctors’ strike entering day three.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers secretary-general George Gibore said their grievances had not been addressed for five years.

He said the 5,000 clinical officers had resolved to go on strike until the government addresses salary discrepancies, re-designation of clinical officers, payment of interns and promotion of members.

“We have raised a number of issues and members agreed to boycott hospitals as of Tuesday midnight until the government addresses all our issues,” said Mr Gibore.

“If they (government) make an agreement with us in good faith and give us a timeline we may rethink our move, but until then… the strike is on.”

Mr Gibore said: “Our leaders do not understand how we operate”. When they talk of health they think of equipment. They do not understand that health workers need to be taken care of in order to serve people… our health sector is sick and crippling.”

He said that clinical officers who are the face of primary healthcare in the country have been discriminated against by the ministry.

Some clinical officers, he said, have stagnated in their career, are never promoted despite proof of qualifications.

Mr Gibore also accused the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) of failing to address the clinical officers’ job evaluation.

“We have members who are nine years due for promotion but none is forthcoming. We also have officers with the same qualifications, same job group but paid differently, why?” he asked.

“There is clear favouritism from the ministry considering that it has always been headed by doctors.”

Doctors and nurses on the other hand were still in a standoff with the government whose officials were holed up in closed door meetings at Afya House, the Ministry’s headquarters.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union secretary-general, Fredrick Oluga maintained that they were not going to resume work until the government signs and implements the collective bargaining agreement of June 2013.

He said that they are not interested in signing a return-to-work formula and that they will remain on strike until their 300 per cent pay rise is implemented.