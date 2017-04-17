Corporate News Healthcare app M-Tiba pays out Sh100m in insurance claims

From left: Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore with sonographer Denis Novena and radiologist Samuel Kariuki at St. John’s Hospital in Githurai, Nairobi during the national rollout of the M-TIBA mobile health wallet last year. file photo | nmg

Safaricom’s #ticker:SCOM healthcare app M-TIBA has paid out Sh100 million to 350 healthcare facilities in the past seven months, helping to increase access to health services.

CarePay and PharmAccess, who are the telco’s partners in the platform, said it had registered 500,000 users and its officials had made 60,000 clinic visits for firsthand knowledge of where their customers are getting services.

Safaricom Chief Executive Bob Collymore said the gains made show how M-TIBA has revolutionalised healthcare financing and enabled more people to save and spend money on health.

“In the event of sickness, a user can pay for preventive care or receive money from caregivers and donors purposely for payment of healthcare services at participating hospitals,” Mr Collymore said.