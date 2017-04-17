CBK school, Utalii College clash over Sh234 million debt

Corporate News
CBK school, Utalii College clash over Sh234 million debtMonday, April 17, 2017 19:06
Kenya Utalii College and the Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS) are embroiled in a vicious court battle over Sh234 million arising from a hospitality contract the two public institutions had between 2002 and 2010.
Utalii has sued KSMS claiming Sh17 million in catering, laundry, sports and recreation bills that it offered to the financial training institution when the contract was active.
But in a counterclaim, KSMS is demanding Sh217 million arguing that it sacrificed some hostel rooms to create office and storage space for Utalii’s staff, commission on meals and other facilities used by the hospitality school’s staff among other accrued debts.
“Utalii’s claim against KSMS is for Sh17,046,822.50 being the cost of services rendered as per the agreement but not paid,” Utalii says.
KSMS says an inventory on historical debts revealed that Utalii actually owed it Sh217 million, and that the hospitality school irrationally rushed to court immediately after the revelation.
