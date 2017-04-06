Corporate News Accounting software firm Sage launches new product

The software targets small businesses. FILE PHOTO | NMG

UK-based accounting software firm Sage has launched a smart online payroll solution in Kenya targeting start-up and small businesses.

The cloud solution dubbed Sage One Payroll automatically calculates all statutory amounts –income tax, National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and any other payroll related costs— to leave employers with the correct net salary for each employee.

Users of the software will be charged at the rate of Sh100 per employee per month. The service is available anywhere round the clock with an Internet connection.

“Because Sage One Payroll is online, business owners or managers can simply login from wherever they are and start working,” Nikki Summers, the director for Sage One in East and West Africa, said in a statement.