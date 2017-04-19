Corporate News Tunis equity firm seeks to raise Sh22bn to invest in Africa banks

Customers at a Family Bank banking hall in Nairobi. AfricInvest invested in and exited the lender. file photo | nmg

Tunis-based private equity fund AfricInvest is targeting to raise €200 million (Sh21.8 billion) through a new fund that will invest in Africa’s banks.

The PE firm, which invested in and exited Kenya’s Family Bank, says it has launched the AFSH fund to take advantage of growth opportunities on the continent.