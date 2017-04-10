Corporate News Akaranga ditches deputy and picks medic as running mate

Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga. PHOTO | FILE

Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga has dropped his deputy, Caleb Amaswache, and picked a medic as his running mate in the race for the top county job in the August polls.

Mr Akaranga settled on Botswana-based doctor, Joseph Imbunya, from a pool of 52 professionals who hail from Tiriki East.

The professionals had been forwarded to the county boss by Tiriki Council of Elders.

Mr Akaranga yesterday said he opted for someone from the Tiriki community after he was petitioned by Tiriki elders.

“I made wide consultations. I have finally settled on Dr Joseph Imbunya as my running mate in the upcoming General Elections,” said Mr Akaranga.