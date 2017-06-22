Corporate Billionaire Kimani ups NMG stake to Sh348m

Investment Brokers on the Trading floor of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). FILE PHOTO | NMG

Billionaire investor John Kibunga Kimani has acquired additional shares of Nation Media Group #ticker:NMG, raising his stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm to Sh348.6 million as per current market prices.

The investor bought 297,400 NMG shares last year, increasing his shareholding to 1.73 per cent from 1.57 per cent in 2015. The extra stock has a market value of Sh31.8 million based on the company’s closing price of Sh107 per share on Thursday.

Mr Kibunga’s stake in the media house is valued at Sh348.6 million.

He also holds significant stakes in other listed firms including Kakuzi #ticker:KUKZ, East African Breweries Ltd #ticker:EABL, Centum #ticker:ICDC, Total Kenya #ticker:TOTL and Safaricom #ticker:SCOM.

His listed equities portfolio currently has an estimated mark-to-market value of Sh2.8 billion, having come down from highs of Sh4 billion at the peak of the bull run in 2015.

Mr Kimani is among the high-net-worth investors who recorded major paper losses from the bear run that started tapering in February.

He is a buy-and-hold investor, a strategy that has seen him benefit from dividend payouts and long-term share price gains.