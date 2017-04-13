Corporate News Burger King opens outlet at Nairobi’s NextGen mall

A Burger King restaurant. FILE PHOTO | NMG

American fast food franchise Burger King has expanded its footprint with a third restaurant at Nairobi’s NextGen mall.

This is part of the expansion plan by the company which has been operating at the city’s The Hub and Two Rivers malls.

Burger King opened its first restaurant at The Hub (Karen) in November last year under a franchise agreement with NAS Airport Services Limited, a subsidiary of French-based catering firm Servair.

The fast food franchise announced plans to cut down on usage of antibiotics in chicken in the US and Canada stating that the move did not apply for the Kenyan market. This led to backlash from consumers on social media but has not slowed the expansion.