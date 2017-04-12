Corporate News Coastal resorts fully booked as Easter festivities kick off

Locals at Jomo Kenyatta public beach in Mombasa. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

A number of hotels in the coastal resort towns are fully booked thanks to the long Easter holiday that starts on Friday, cementing the tourism sector rebound that started late last year.

The Easter bookings have been bolstered by domestic tourism in the wake of the ongoing school holidays.

A spot check by the Business Daily established that local bookings are at 80 per cent while the rest are from regional and international markets.

The majority of the tourists are expected to flock to the region from Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret and Thika.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast executive officer Sam Ikwaye said Easter bookings for hotels in Mombasa and Diani were averaging at between 70 and 100 per cent.

However, he added that bookings for hotels in Malindi and Watamu were averaging at between 40 and 60 per cent due to low number of international visitors.

Mombasa hotels PrideInn Beach Resort, Travellers Beach and Swahili Beach together with those in Diani like Baobab Beach Resort and Diani Reef Beach Resort are fully booked or expect full bookings by today.

In the South Coast, Diani Reef Beach Resort managing director Bobby Kamani said the hotel had registered 80 per cent bookings for Easter.

The hotel, which spent Sh150 million on renovations, expects full bookings during the holiday.

“During Easter, we shall host guests from across the East African region as well as from Europe and Asia,” said Mr Kamani who plans 100 new suites in the next two years.

The growth is welcome news to hoteliers who had been forced to cut jobs, slash pay and close shop following the crippling effects of several travel alerts issued in 2014 after a spate of terrorist attacks on holiday getaway towns.

Travellers Beach Hotel marketing manager Wafula Waswa attributed the surge in Easter bookings to Mombasa being safe for holiday after the government addressed security concerns raised by overseas markets.

Booking during Easter last year peaked at 80 per cent.