The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has cracked down on illegal postal and courier operations, shutting down 13 such businesses last week.
In a statement released this morning, the sector regulator said that it had raided businesses in Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Marsabit, Isiolo and Meru counties.
Those arrested were mostly representatives of matatu cooperatives.
Affected businesses include Murang’a Shuttle, Moyale Liner Bus Services and Kensilver express.
“It is an offense, punishable by a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or to both, to offer postal services without a relevant license from the CA,” said the Authority’s director-general Mr Francis Wangusi.
CA warned the public to only use licensed establishments for their courier needs.
The operators are required by law to display their licences.
Illegal postal businesses accounted for 38 per cent of all unlawful activity identified and prosecuted by the CA in the year to June 2016.
