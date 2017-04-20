Menu
    • Sector regulator says it has raided businesses in Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Marsabit, Isiolo and Meru counties.
    • The CA has warned the public to only use licensed establishments for their courier needs.
    • Postal businesses accounted for 38 per cent of all illegal activity identified and prosecuted by the CA.

CA raids unauthorised postal and courier operations

Thursday, April 20, 2017 11:15
Travellers crowd at the Kensilver Bus termini in Meru on December 28, 2016: It was among the businesses affected along with Murang’a Shuttle and Moyale Liner Bus Services. FILE PHOTOS | KENNEDY KIMANTHI | NMG
The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has cracked down on illegal postal and courier operations, shutting down 13 such businesses last week.

In a statement released this morning, the sector regulator said that it had raided businesses in Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Marsabit, Isiolo and Meru counties.

Those arrested were mostly representatives of matatu cooperatives.

Affected businesses include Murang’a Shuttle, Moyale Liner Bus Services and Kensilver express.

“It is an offense, punishable by a fine not exceeding Sh200,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or to both, to offer postal services without a relevant license from the CA,” said the Authority’s director-general Mr Francis Wangusi.

CA warned the public to only use licensed establishments for their courier needs.

The operators are required by law to display their licences.

Illegal postal businesses accounted for 38 per cent of all unlawful activity identified and prosecuted by the CA in the year to June 2016.

