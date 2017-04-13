Corporate News Desist from using our trademark in campaigns, KBL warns politicians

Kenya Breweries Ltd Managing Director Jane Karuku (right) and EABL Group MD Andrew Cowan (left). FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NAIROBI

The Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has warned politicians against associating themselves with its brands as the campaign frenzy in the country kicks into high gear.

The beer maker termed as trademark infringement the move by some unnamed politicians to "associate" with its products ahead of the August General Election.

“We have noted that some aspiring leaders have chosen to associate their campaigns with our brands, however, we would like to clarify that Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has a policy of non-alignment with any political party or ideology,” the company said in a statement sent to newsrooms Thursday.

There have been cases where some aspirants have placed their pictures on bottles of beer made by the company and circulated them on social media pages mostly via WhatsApp and Facebook.

“Further, we would like to inform the public that we do not condone any association of our brands with any political message, individual or political party,” the company said.