Corporate News ERC begins hunt for new boss

KCB Group chief executive Joshua Oigara, who is the ERC board chairman, will lead the process of hiring a new boss. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has opened the search for a new chief executive to succeed Joe Ng’ang’a, who left in January.

The State agency’s board – chaired by KCB Group #ticker:KCB chief executive Joshua Oigara – has invited interested candidates to submit their applications to fill the director-general seat.

“The commission would like to recruit a visionary dynamic leader for the position of director general/CEO,” the board said in an advert.

Robert Pavel Oimeke, previously the director for renewable energy at the regulator, is now the acting boss at the ERC pending the fresh recruitment.

Applicants to the ERC’s corner office need to hold a Master’s degree in engineering, commerce, economics or related fields, backed by 10 years’ experience, half of which must be in senior management.

The State-owned body is the regulator of Kenya's energy industry, with key roles such as setting petrol prices every month, approving electricity tariffs, issuing energy generation licenses and overseeing retail monopoly Kenya Power's #ticker:KPLC operations.

Mr Ng’ang’a left office after crossing the mandatory retirement age of 60, though he was yet to complete his term.

He began his three-year term in September 2014.

Industrial Court judge Nelson Abuodha in November last year ruled that public officers must retire at 60, triggering the exit of Kenya Power boss Ben Chumo and the planned retirement of KenGen #ticker:KEGN CEO Albert Mugo later this year.