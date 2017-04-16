Corporate News Ex-Bank of India staff seeks Sh152m dues in suit

The Bank of India building on Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Ex-Bank of India (BoI) staff Francois Ddaiddo is seeking Sh152.6 million compensation over claims that the lender failed to pay his retirement dues and blocked his move to get another job at Co-operative Bank #ticker:COOP.

Mr Ddaiddo accepted voluntary early retirement from BOI in 1998 that was to see him earn all his terminal dues. He says the lender failed to pay up, and wrote a scathing reference letter to Co-op which saw him miss alternative employment.

Mr Ddaiddo was offered early retirement after participating in an industry-wide strike in 1998.

BOI has questioned the High Court’s authority to determine the suit, arguing that a bankers’ lobby in 1999 unsuccessfully sued Kenyan lenders seeking reinstatement of workers who downed their tools. Justice James Rika ordered that the new suit proceeds.