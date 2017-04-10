Corporate News Four Points by Sheratan opens doors after re-branding

An artist’s impression of Four Points by Sheraton in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Four Points by Sheraton has opened its doors following the completion of the rebrand of the hotel that was previously managed under the Best Western Premier brand.

The property, owned by Kamcan Properties Limited is the first to be managed by the hotel franchise Marriot International in the country.

Its sister property, the 194-room Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport owned by AirMarc Ltd is set to open later in the year.

“Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi, Hurlingham is a significant addition to our fast growing portfolio in the region offering a perfect blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at an honest value,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

The 96-room property sits on half an acre with the rest of the land being reserved for a 100-car park, garden and drive way.

Originally, the property housed Kwality Hotel, before Kamcan, owned by two families, bought it and set up the hotel, which cost about Sh8.7 billion to set up.

“By introducing a Four Points property, we expect to attract travellers familiar with this popular global brand and everything it has to offer,” said Vivek Mathur General Manager Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Hurlingham.

Marriott International is also currently developing a 365-room JW Marriott in Nairobi slated to open in 2020, which will substantially enhance the brand’s presence in the country.

In the past two years, the capital has seen an increase in the number of hotels while several developments are expected to welcome guests later in the year.