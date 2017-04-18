Corporate News French State broadcaster eyes local market

France24 programmes are already available through DStv and StarTimes. file photo | nmg

French state broadcaster France Medias Monde is looking to set up operations in Kenya, stepping into an increasingly competitive local television space.

A notice published in the Kenya Gazette on Friday indicates that the broadcaster, which owns the France24 channel, has applied for a commercial free-to-air digital terrestrial television licence.

“The licences, if granted, will enable the applicants to operate and provide services as indicated against their names,” Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) director-general Francis Wangusi said in the notice.

France Medias Monde is a holding company whose other brands include Radio France Internationale.

France24’s programming is already available on KBC and through pay television platforms DStv and StarTimes. However, if France Medias receives the licence, an independent France24 may be a stand-alone and free channel in Kenya.

France24 content is available in English, French and Arabic. It is part of the French state’s strategy to expand its soft power across the world by building a television channel to rival the UK’s BBC and Qatar’s Al Jazeera.