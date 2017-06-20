Corporate KCAA in high compensation bill plan for cancelled flights

Passengers queue to enter the domestic departures lounge at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Airlines face compensation bill of up to Sh30,000 per passenger for abrupt flight cancellations in a raft of consumer protection measures proposed by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

Airlines must give travellers a seven-day notice of cancellation and refund the full ticket price to avoid incurring the heavy penalties, states the Civil Aviation (Consumer Protection) Regulation 2017 published on Friday for public review.

If approved, an airline which cancels a flight less than seven days to the date of travel will have to find an alternative flight besides taking care of travellers’ expenses.

“In the event that a consumer chooses an alternative flight, the air carrier shall bear the expenses and meals for the extended stay in hotels, up to a maximum of Sh30,000 for each consumer for each day,” state the proposed rules.

Under the rules, an air carrier which provides the option of an alternative flight to passengers whose flights have been cancelled must bear the difference if the alternative is more expensive.

The airline, however, has to refund the cost difference if the alternative flight is cheaper and refund full ticket price to travellers who decline the offer for alternative flights.

According to the rules, the airlines must – in case of domestic travel - book alternative flight within six hours from the time of take-off of the cancelled flight “unless such is not possible due to security and safety reasons.”

In case of such delays, the air carrier will be required, in addition to care expenses, compensate the traveller at a rate of Sh3,000 for every hour of delay up to Sh30,000 a day.

Any refund to the traveller must be accompanied by a declaration form called “Voluntary Cancellation of Contract by the Consumer,” prepared by the airline and signed by the traveller, the rules state.

“In the event of non-existence of the declaration form the consumer’s statement shall be accepted as true,” states the proposed KCAA regulations.

Where the airline fails to announce the new estimated time for takeoff, the rules state, it must be prepared to - in addition to providing the care required - compensate the traveller at the rate Sh3,000 for each hour of delay or up to Sh18,000 per passenger.

Drawing rights

Where boarding of a domestic-bound aircraft is delayed, the regulations require airlines to provide refreshment for the first hour, a hot meal or an equivalent meal voucher if the delay period exceeds three hours and a hotel accommodation if the wait exceeds six hours.

Alternatively, a traveller is entitled to an equivalent of 15 special drawing rights (SDR) units in exchange for a hot meal and 50 SDR units in exchange for the hotel accommodation.

Disabled people

As for an international flight delay, the traveller is supposed to remain in the hotel until the new take off time, the cost being borne by the airlines up to 50 SDR units.

“Where there is delay of a flight for a period that exceeds six hours, the consumer may request that the air carrier considers the flight as cancelled in accordance with the provisions of a flight cancellation included in the regulations”, state the proposed rules.

All airlines operating in Kenya will be required to pay special attention to disabled people, providing them with assistive aids, wheelchairs and clear guidance signs in the airports.