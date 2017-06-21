Corporate KPC’s Sh48bn pipeline set for fresh cost audit

The Kenya Pipeline Company fuel depot in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has directed auditor-general Edward Ouko to conduct a forensic audit on the Sh48 billion Mombasa-Nairobi oil pipeline to ascertain whether Kenyans got value for money in the project.

The House wants Mr Ouko to within 90 days from June 14 establish the veracity and validity of the extensions of time that pushed up the cost of the project further by Sh11 billion.

“The purpose of this letter is to convey the resolution of the committee and requests that your office promptly conducts an audit,” Jeremiah Nyegenye, Senate clerk and secretary to the Parliamentary Service Commission wrote to Mr Ouko on June 13.

The Senate Committee on Energy chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has asked the auditor to establish the suitability and capacity of the contractor —Zakhem International Construction (ZIC) and project consultant Shengli Engineering & Consulting Company Limited — to undertake the project.

“At its sitting held on Tuesday, June 13, the committee resolved that a forensic audit of the Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline be undertaken within 90 days commencing June 14, 2017, for the purposes of...establishing compliance with the law in the advertising, processing and award of the tender,” Mr Nyegenye said in the letter to Mr Ouko.

The new Mombasa-Nairobi oil pipeline expected to replace the current pipeline had initially been proposed as an 18 months project due for completion on April 28, 2016.

However, ZIC had requested for an extension of time in January 2016 for five months before seeking another extension of seven months last September.

The completion date of the project moved to June 2017 at an estimated Sh10.8 billion ($106.4 million) due to the two extensions, which is over and above the initial contract cost of Sh48 billion.

Zakhem managing director Ibrahim Zakhem is demanding Sh11 billion, which he claims arose from the variation of time taken to complete the project owned by the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).