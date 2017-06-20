Corporate KeNHA to ease Thika Road traffic with new footbridges

A section of Thika Highway. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Motorists are headed for an easy ride on Thika Superhighway as the government moves to construct pedestrian crossing facilities.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has invited bids for the construction of footbridges along the superhighway.

Lack of footbridges has forced authorities to erect barriers on the busy superhighway, slowing traffic clearance.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority invites tenders from eligible candidates for provision of construction of pedestrian crossing facilities across the Thika Superhighway (A2s) at Wateithie and Mangu road,” read a notice published by the agency yesterday.

The procurement follows a February High Court ruling that directed the KeNHA and City Hall to remove bumps and rumble strips along the superhighway within 60 days.

The ruling by Justice George Odunga followed a petition by Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko who had sued the two agencies arguing that the bumps and rumble strips were the cause of traffic jams on the busy highway.

At the moment, motorists on Thika Road have to slow down to allow pedestrians to cross at several sections along the highway which still have bumps and rumble strips.

This has resulted to the death of pedestrians and boda boda riders by hit and run drivers causing major traffic snarl ups.

In November last year, residents of Witeithie area near Mang’u High School barricaded the highway after the death of a boda boda rider leading to a six-kilometre traffic snarl up.

Anti-riot police later disbursed the angry protesters. The number of pedestrian fatalities caused by human errors or careless driving has been rising since completion of the road in 2012.

A number of institutions of higher learning are located along the road, further escalating the need for footbridges to avert fatalities.

The institutions include Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Kenyatta University, and Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS). Growth in the population of people living along the busy highway has also made the need for footbridges even more urgent to avert further loss of lives.

When Transport secretary James Macharia appeared before Parliament in May last year to address the matter, he said KeNHA was preparing tender documents for the four footbridges.

He appeared before the National Assembly Transport committee following a petition filed by residents of Juja over increased pedestrian fatalities along the road.

The 21 petitioners claimed that majority of victims were students from Kenyatta University and the NIBS.

There are 18 footbridges along the highway with 10 others designed but yet to be build due to budget constraints.