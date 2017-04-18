Corporate News Kenya Power renews agency deal with Posta

Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC customers can now go back to paying their electricity bills at Posta after the two companies mended fences and renewed their agency agreement.

The electricity distributor had suspended bill payments at Posta in 2015 alleging that the company was not remitting money collected from customers on time.

A newspaper advertisement said the utility firm had resumed its agency contract with Posta.

The management of Kenya Power & Lighting Company Limited and Postal Corporation of Kenya wishes to inform esteemed customers and the general public that bill payments, reconnection fee and new electricity connections can now be paid at all post offices countrywide,” reads the notice in part.

Kenya Power, in a previous interview, had indicated that under the new agreement Posta will be required to provide bank guarantees in case it fails to remit the cash it collects on time.